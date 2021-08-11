Mesh network/multi-sensor units feature Wirepas Massive network connectivity

Fujitsu Components America, Inc. has released a new robust, long-battery life family of the mesh network and multi-sensor units featuring built-in Wirepas Massive network connectivity.

The nodes facilitate dense, large-scale network installations to address a wide range of industrial monitoring IoT applications in offices, factories, warehouses, hospitals, schools, and more.

Based on the Nordic nRF52832 and an embedded FWM7BLZ20W Fujitsu Wirepas wireless module, the new FWM8BLZ08-x series endurance line consists of: FWM8BLZ08A Mesh Anchor unit for location/asset tracking reference point; FWM8BLZ08T Mesh Tag unit with an acceleration sensor for location/asset tracking; FWM8BLZ08Y Mesh sensor unit with embedded temperature, humidity, barometric pressure, illuminance, sound level, and acceleration sensors; FWM8BLZ08C Mesh CO2 sensor unit also includes onboard temperature, humidity, barometric pressure, illuminance, sound level, and acceleration sensors;

The CO2 sensor unit is powered by USB-C while all the other units have the option to be powered by four AA batteries or USB-C. When battery-powered, each is IP-65 rated against water and dust making them suitable for use in wet or humid/damp indoor environments. When used in the anchor mode, tag, or mesh sensor mode, the battery life is designed to last five years.

Utilizing the Fujitsu Mesh Anchors, Mesh Tags, and Mesh Sensors, the Wirepas Positioning Engine (WPE) provides excellent location awareness of stationery items and moving assets, making them ideal for a multitude of IoT applications.

The units’ contemporary housing measures a compact 74.2 x 74.2 x 28.0mm and includes a detachable bracket for easy installation and maintenance. They are FCC/ISED, CE, and Radio Act Japan certified and have an operating temperature range of -20 to +60deg C (CO2 sensor version starting from -10degC).