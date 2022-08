Module adds LTE Cat 4, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth to IoT devices

Quectel Wireless Solutions announces that it has launched its new generation of multi-mode Smart LTE Cat 4 modules, the SC200E series. The SC200E series delivers superior performance in LTE connectivity, multimedia functions, and support for long-lifespan IoT deployments, making it ideal for both industrial and consumer applications including smart POS, payment terminals, industrial handheld devices, automotive electronics, and more.

Based upon the Qualcomm QCM2290 platform which uses an 11 nm process, Quectel’s SC200E series adopts a 64-bit quad-core Arm Cortex-A53 processor at up to 2.0 GHz frequency, which enables the module to provide both greater power efficiency and reliable performance. Equipped with a powerful Adreno 702 GPU, the module also supports a dual Image Signal Processor (ISP). This ISP enables up to 25 MP or 13 MP +13 MP dual cameras to work at the same time and has 1080p@30fps video codec capability. The SC200E also includes a GNSS receiver, support for IEEE 802011ac Wi-Fi, and support for Bluetooth LE 5.0.

Quectel’s SC200E has the Android 12 operating system (OS) built in and supports future iterative upgrades to Android 13 or 14, which enables IoT devices to stay up-to-date with the latest features and improvements in the OS. Additionally, the SC200E series fully meets Google’s GMS license requirements. The extended life cycle means the SC200E series can meet the high reliability and sustainable upgrade requirements of industrial IoT devices through to 2028.

In terms of communication capabilities, the SC200E supports multimode LTE cellular networks and short-range wireless communication technologies such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, so that terminal device can flexibly access wireless networks according to different scenarios. In addition, the SC200E supports multi-constellation GNSS receivers (GPS/ BDS/ GLONASS/ Galileo/ QZSS/ SBAS) to achieve fast and accurate positioning.

The SC200E series is pin-to-pin compatible with Quectel’s previous-generation innovative modules including the SC20/SC200R modules, so industry customers can efficiently upgrade their existing smart terminals and use SC200E to achieve better performance. The SC200E integrates a variety of interfaces such as LCM, camera, touch screen, microphone, USB, and UART, which greatly expands its application scenarios including in retail, industrial, home, and other fields, and helps customers to accelerate the time-to-market of their devices.

In response to the different needs of various regions around the world, the Quectel SC200E series provides multiple variants, including SC200E-EM for EMEA/ Korea/ South Asia/ Latin America/ Australia/ New Zealand/ South Africa, SC200E-CE for China, SC200E-NA for North America, and SC200E-WF for global regions (Wi-Fi & Bluetooth only), all of which have achieved mass production, while the SC200E-JP variant for Japan is scheduled to be sampling in Q3 of 2022.