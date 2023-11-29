MOV protects circuits from overvoltage, includes thermal protection

Bourns, Inc. announced its new Model 1220 TPMOV Series Surge Protective Devices (SPDs) that provide robust surge suppression in a compact PCB form factor. Featuring advanced built-in thermal protection capabilities, Bourns designed this latest SPD series to safeguard sensitive equipment from severe power surges while effectively preventing thermal runaway caused by repetitive high-energy surges, excessive overvoltage, or Temporary Overvoltage (TOV) conditions.

These new compact-sized, general-duty SPDs feature a maximum discharge current rating of 75 kA (8/20 μs), are recognized per UL 1449, and comply with IEC 61643-11 standards. These features make the Model 1220 SPDs ideal power protection solutions for a wide range of applications including industrial, commercial, and green energy equipment such as Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS), Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), photovoltaic and wind power generation equipment.

Bourns Model 1220 SPDs are available now and are RoHS* compliant.