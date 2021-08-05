Multi-fiber cable assemblies connect multiple units in harsh environments

TE Connectivity announced its new multi-fiber cable assemblies, which can provide high signal data connectivity routing through only one cable connecting multiple units in the field instead of one assembly for each.

Suitable for wireless outdoor applications such as 5G, microwave, robotics, aerospace/defense and other harsh environments, TE’s multi-fiber cable assemblies can save space, simplify connections, and offer an economic upgrade solution because they are intended for use without requiring an upgrade of customer applications. These cable assemblies use bend-insensitive fiber G.657.A2, which can allow for easy, fool-proof installation and reliable performance. In addition, the bayonet-style locking feature provides positive feedback to technicians when fully mated.

“Harsh environments demand extremely robust connectors that are easy to use,” said Stefan Borgas, product manager for rugged interconnects at TE Connectivity’s Data and Devices business unit. “Our multi-fiber cable assemblies can deliver outstanding longevity and performance while saving time and money.”

TE Connectivity

www.te.com