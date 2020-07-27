New software development tools speed STM32 projects

STMicroelectronics has released enhancements to the STM32Cube software-development ecosystem, letting users more easily filter and choose software examples, gather and apply development tools, and customize, use, and share STM32Cube Expansion Packages.

The updates introduce new features in the MCU configuration and project setup tool (STM32CubeMX version 6.0) and the STM32CubeIDE v1.4 multi-OS C/C++ development platform. Both tools now allow direct access to the latest STM32Cube MCU and Expansion Packages that contain software useful to run STM32® devices and peripherals, as well as external components such as sensors or connectivity. Also, users can now start their projects directly from any of the large number of software examples, which are easy to browse using the tools.

The STM32Cube MCU Packages dedicated to specific products and series contain peripheral drivers, middleware, application examples, and Board Support Packages (BSPs) that can help exercise device features and peripherals. STM32Cube Expansion Packages can be implemented by ST or third parties, allowing flexibility to include new features such as a BSP or middleware while maintaining the integrity of the STM32Cube ecosystem.

With a powerful new utility in STM32CubeMX 6.0 called STM32PackCreator, users can now create and share their own STM32Cube Expansion Packages. STM32PackCreator guides users through expansion-pack development and helps ensure all packages created are enhanced to be opened and configured in STM32CubeMX and STM32CubeIDE tools.

STM32CubeMX version 6.0 now also helps users find all development tools available in the STM32Cube ecosystem, as well as other ST design tools such as AlgoBuilder, the graphical algorithm-design tool for STM32 microcontrollers and MEMS sensors, and ST-MC-SUITE for motor control. In addition, users can launch STM32PackCreator and eDesignSuite, which helps design associated system functions including signal conditioning, power conversion, and RF circuitry, from within STM32CubeMX 6.0.

A series of short video tutorials available within STM32CubeMX version 6.0 helps users take full advantage of the tool and learn more about the new features.

All elements of the STM32Cube ecosystem including tools and embedded software components are available free of charge. For more information and to download the latest releases, please visit www.st.com/stm32cube.