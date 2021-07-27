Online configuration tool helps speed power, data, and fiber optic implementations

Bulgin has introduced an intuitive online configurator. By using the Custom Cable Assembly Builder, it is possible to outline the fundamental design of a custom assembly and derive an initial visualization, prior to moving towards the sampling phase. Assembly concepts for power, data, and fiber optic implementations can be rapidly created and any adjustments required then subsequently made.

When a customer accesses the tool, they will be able to utilize a wide variety of different possible options – enabling them to create a cable assembly that exactly meets their deployment criteria. They will navigate through a series of filters, which will allow them to choose the particular features and performance parameters they want to be incorporated into their design. These include current ratings, number of contacts, contact types, plug/inline body types, etc. In addition, they will be able to decide on the cable length and whether the cabling will have a single-ended, double-ended, or triple-ended arrangement. Different housing materials (plastic, metal, etc.) can be picked, as well as numerous cabling materials (PVC, PUR, etc.).

Once the assembly configuration has been completed by the customer, they will be presented with a 2D rendering of their design – with a PDF being produced so that the details can be verified. From there all the data that has been generated by the inquiry will go directly to the Bulgin Rapid Response Team. A sample unit can then be quickly constructed and sent to the customer for examination.