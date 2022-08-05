PCB design suite incorporates IPC-2581 export capability

Number One Systems announced the release of Easy-PC version 26, which incorporates an IPC-2581 export capability, along with over 25 other new technology features based on user requests from professional PCB designers.

Easy-PC version 26 incorporates a number of new and enhanced design rules checks (DRC) and design for manufacturing (DFM) options in both Schematic Capture and PCB design. New checks, Minimum Solder Mask Width, Solder Mask To Track, and Minimum Text Size aid manufacturability and prevent costly mistakes. One of the new design verification checks, Modified Pour Areas, alerts the designer to incomplete design changes that would not be incorporated in manufacturing. The Unconnected Gates option removes unnecessary DRC warnings related to unconnected power pins in a multi-gate package. These and other new checks in version 26 will add to the validation of a design giving an additional level of confidence for successful manufacture.

Easy-PC version 26 also adds a number of productivity and usability enhancements: A New Toggle Layers dialog gives users complete control over how they want to see their design in various scenarios with fast layer switching and combinations; IDF Export adds new export options that enable users to fully protect their intellectual property (IP), which includes Removing illegal characters from Component Names and Including or Excluding Component Values; The new 3D viewing option, Exclude off-board items, which when selected prevents components and other items that are not entirely within a board outline to be excluded from the view. This can help, for example, if it’s a standard drawing outline with title blocks, it will exclude those portions that are not on a board; Additional enhancements include Interactive Mitre/Fillet of Any Angle segments, Changes to the Rulers to further support 4K monitors, Cancel Move After Paste, Goto Text, and Values and an enhanced Library Manager Report, to name just a few;

The Number One Systems’ commitment to the continual development and expansion of Easy-PC ensures that the customers’ investment in software design tools is kept up-to-date and abreast of any changes in technology. Easy-PC with integrated schematic capture and PCB Layout starts at $457.