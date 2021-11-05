Platform targets edge sensing applications such as industrial process control and monitoring

SensiML Corporation announced that it has teamed with onsemi to deliver a complete machine learning solution for autonomous sensor data processing and predictive modeling. The collaboration combines SensiML’s Analytics Toolkit development software with the RSL10 Sensor Development Kit from onsemi to create a platform ideal for edge sensing applications such as industrial process control and monitoring. SensiML’s ability to support AI functions in a small memory footprint, along with the advanced sensing and Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity provided by the RSL10 platform, enables sophisticated smart sensing without the need for cloud analytics of highly dynamic raw sensors data.

Featuring the industry’s lowest power Bluetooth Low Energy connectivity, the RSL10 Sensor Development Kit combines the RSL10 radio with a full range of environmental and inertial motion sensors onto a tiny form-factor board that interfaces readily with the SensiML Toolkit. Developers using the RSL10-based platform and the SensiML software together can easily add low latency local AI predictive algorithms to their industrial wearables, robotics, process control, or predictive maintenance applications regardless of their expertise in data science and AI. The resulting auto-generated code enables smart sensing embedded endpoints that transform raw sensor data into critical insight events right where they occur and can take appropriate action in real-time. Furthermore, the smart endpoints also drastically reduce network traffic by communicating data only when it offers valuable insight.

The SensiML Analytics Toolkit and the RSL10 Sensor Development Kit from onsemi are both available immediately from their respective companies.