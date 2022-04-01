Power management ICs for next-gen Xeon CPUs target data center power supplies

Infineon Technologies AG announced the launch of a complete power management offering for compute servers based on Intel’s Sapphire Rapids compute processing units (CPU). This new “pick-and-place” solution utilizes several Infineon power management devices and technologies that deliver optimum power efficiency and performance, including XDP digital multiphase controllers, OptiMOS integrated power stages, and OptiMOS IPOL voltage regulator. This offering will help leverage the green potential of data centers.

The XDP hyper transient phase XDPE152 series controllers (XDPE15284D, XDPE15254D, XDPE152C4D) are based on the ultra-low-power Arm Cortex-M0 for maximum flexibility and optimized performance across workloads, along with ultra-fast dynamic load response time. The proprietary control algorithms offer ultra-high-speed response by effectively managing pulsating processor peak currents with minimal output capacitance. In addition, the software-defined architecture offers unique flexibility for system designers to optimize system performance across different system architectures and processor workloads.

The TDA215xx series of OptiMOS integrated power stages leverage the industry’s best OptiMOS 6 technology to offer superior efficiency (> 95 percent) and reliability, thereby reducing system cooling and maintenance costs significantly.

The OptiMOS IPOL TDA38640 converter features the best transient response enabled by Infineon’s proprietary Fast Constant ON Time (COT) control engine and enhanced digital telemetry when operating with Intel’s serial voltage identification (SVID) and PMBus.

Infineon’s complete offering for data centers, including the XDP hyper transient phase controller, OptiMOS integrated power stage solution and IPOL switching converter is available now. More information about the devices can be found following the respective links.