Power transient voltage suppressors come in SMD packages

Bourns, Inc. announced the industry’s first Power Transient Voltage Suppressor (PTVS) product families available in the compact DFN package (8 mm x 6 mm x 2.5 mm) The Bourns PTVS1 and PTVS2 surface mount series provide effective ESD protection to meet the growing demand for high surge current solutions that can also help designers save valuable PCB board space.

Another industry first from Bourns is that its Model PTVS2-xxxC-H series is the first PTVS device to feature the surge handling capability of 2 kA (8/20 μs). Compact packaging and higher surge protection requirements are trends in a wide range of next-generation AC and DC line protection applications such as those with exposed PoE ports or those that need high-power DC bus protection including 5G small cell, Remote Radio Units (RRUs), and Baseband Units (BBUs) in wireless base stations.

The new Model PTVS1-xxxC-H high current PTVS diode series consists of eight available part numbers with a maximum standoff voltage between 22 V to 86 V. This bidirectional PTVS Series delivers very low clamping voltage under surge conditions and excellent performance over temperature. The model PTVS1 series also meets IEC 61000-4-2 Level 4 ESD protection and 1 kA (8/20 μs) per IEC 61000-4-5 lightning protection. Similarly, the Bourns Model PTVS2-xxxC-H PTVS diode family is offered in eight available part numbers with a maximum standoff voltage between 22 V and 86 V. Offering market-leading 2 kA (8/20 μs) per IEC 61000-4-5 lightning protection, this model series also meets IEC 6100-4-2 Level 4 ESD protection.

The Bourns Model PTVS1-xxxC-H and PTVS2-xxxC-H high current PTVS diode series are available now and are RoHS compliant* and halogen free**.