Precision tantalum nitride chip resistors offer anti-sulfur performance

Applications that require resistors with both environmental stability and high precision have limited options. Nichrome-based thin film resistors have excellent electrical performance and stability but can experience corrosion under prolonged exposure to high moisture environments. Many chip resistors, both thick film and thin film, with screen, printed inner terminations may experience resistance shifts and failure due to corrosion by sulfur.

Stackpole’s AEC-Q200 qualified RTAN series utilizes a proprietary terminal material structure and design providing outstanding anti-sulfur performance, with extremely low resistance shift under ASTM-B-809 testing. In addition, the tantalum nitride thin film element provides moisture-proof precision chip resistor performance with excellent long-term reliability due to the self-passivating nature of the film.

Pricing for the RTAN varies with size, resistance value, tolerance, and TCR. Contact Stackpole or one of our franchised distributor partners for specific pricing.