Rad-hard 200-V GaN transistor boasts ultra-low on-resistance, tiny footprint

EPC announces the introduction of the EPC7007 radiation-hardened GaN FET. The EPC7007, a 200 V, 25 mΩ, 80 APulsed, rad-hard GaN FET in a small 5.76 mm2 footprint. The EPC7007 has a total dose rating greater than 1 Mrad and SEE immunity for LET of 85 MeV/(mg/cm2). These devices are offered in a chip-scale package, the same as the commercial eGaN FET and IC family. Packaged versions will be available from EPC Space.

Compared to rad-hard silicon devices with similar RDSon, the EPC7007 offers 40 times smaller QG and QGD, zero reverse recoveries (QRR). and the size is 40 times smaller. With higher breakdown strength, lower gate charge, lower switching losses, better thermal conductivity, and very low on-resistance, power devices based on GaN significantly outperform silicon-based devices and enable higher switching frequencies resulting in higher power densities, higher efficiencies, and more compact and lighter weight circuitry for critical spaceborne missions. GaN devices also support higher total radiation levels and SEE LET levels than silicon solutions.

Applications benefiting from the performance and fast deployment of the EPC7007 include DC-DC power, motor drives, lidar, deep probes, and ion thrusters for space applications, satellites, and avionics.

The EPC7007 is available for engineering sampling and will be fully qualified for volume shipments in December 2022.