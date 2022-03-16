Rad-hard GaN transistors sport super-low on resistance

EPC announces the introduction of the EPC7019 radiation-hardened eGaN FET. The EPC7019, a 40 V, 1.5 mΩ, 530 APulsed, rad-hard eGaN FET in a small 13.9 mm2 footprint. The EPC7019 has a total dose rating greater than 1 Mrad and SEE immunity for LET of 85 MeV/(mg/cm2). These devices are offered in a chip-scale package, the same as the commercial eGaN FET and IC family. Packaged versions will be available from EPC Space.

The device has a figure of merit (RDS(on) x QG) that is 20 times superior to alternative rad-hard silicon solutions and the size is 20 times smaller. With higher breakdown strength, lower gate charge, lower switching losses, better thermal conductivity, and lower on-resistance, power devices based on GaN significantly outperform silicon-based devices and enable higher switching frequencies resulting in higher power densities, higher efficiencies, and more compact and lighter weight circuitry for critical spaceborne missions. Finally, GaN devices support higher total radiation levels and SEE LET levels than silicon solutions.

Applications benefiting from the performance and fast deployment of the EPC7019 include power supplies for satellites and mission equipment and motor drives for robotics and instrumentation.

The EPC7019 is available for engineering sampling and will be fully qualified for volume shipments in October 2022.