Raspberry Pi compute module 4 boasts smaller footprint, more memory

Newark launched the new Compute Module 4 (CM4) from Raspberry Pi. The CM4 brings the power of the Raspberry Pi 4 to the compute module family and is accompanied by two accessories, the Compute Module 4 I/O (CM4IO) Board and the Compute Module 4 Antenna Kit.

CM4 is a faster and more powerful System on Module (SoM) than previous models, offering a greater range of connectivity and memory options for design engineers building embedded solutions. Key features include a small form-factor, greater power efficiency, PCle support, and a variety of multimedia interfaces. The power and versatility of CM4 make it an ideal solution for Artificial Intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), and a wide range of home and industrial automation applications. Raspberry Pi products are increasingly being used in product design with an estimated 40-50 percent of Raspberry Pi boards now being sold to industrial customers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). As the highest volume manufacturing partner of Raspberry Pi, Newark has heavily invested in stock to ensure availability for volume orders, meaning that design engineers can integrate CM4 and other Raspberry Pi Compute Modules into new products with confidence.

CM4 is based on the acclaimed Raspberry Pi Model 4B single-board computer, with an updated form factor accommodating new interfaces such as dual HDMI, PCIe, and Gigabit Ethernet, in a reduced footprint. Access to the processor interfaces and GPIO pins is provided via dual 100 pin high-density connectors. For maximum flexibility, CM4 is available with different eMMC flash and DRAM density options, and with optional dual-band wireless connectivity. A “lite” variant is available without the eMMC fitted, making it an ideal solution for cost-sensitive applications.

The CM4 is packed with performance and connectivity features including Processor: a Broadcom BCM2711 quad-core ARM Cortex-A72 64-bit processor clocked at 1.5GHz, offering industry-leading performance and power efficiency; Memory: from 1GB to 8GB of LPDDR4-3200 SDRAM and up to 32GB of eMMC Flash memory depending on the model; Multimedia: hardware codec support for H.265 (up to 4kp60 decode) and H.264 (up to 1080p60 decode and 1080p30 encode); Connectivity: optional fully certified radio module, supporting dual-band IEEE 802.11 b/g/n/ac wireless networking and Bluetooth 5.0. An on-board electronic switch selects between an external or PCB antenna.

The CM4IO Board has been designed to simplify the development of new products using the CM4. It is suitable for the evaluation and prototyping of new products, serving as a reference design to interface external devices to the CM4, and can also be embedded directly into end products. The CM4IO Board can be used with the complete range of CM4 modules and features: Gigabit Ethernet connectivity with PoE support (requires separate Raspberry Pi PoE HAT); Two full-size HDMI connectors; Two USB 2 sockets, with a header for two more sockets; A micro-USB socket for updating the CM4 and a micro SD card socket for CM4Lite modules; A PCIe Gen 2 x1 socket

Also available, for use with CM4 variants with an on-board wireless module, is the Compute Module Antenna Kit. The Kit includes an external antenna which has been pre-certified or uses with the CM4, reducing additional compliance requirements when an external antenna is required within the design. It is supplied with a bulkhead fixture and a cable with a U.FL connector.

Newark stocks a market-leading range of SBCs from over 100 supplier franchises and offers 24/5 technical support to ensure customers can take advantage of the latest technology innovations for experiments and embedded solutions. Newark can also support customers as they take ideas from specification through to production with end-to-end product development solutions offered via the Avnet ecosystem.

The Raspberry Pi’s Compute Module 4 and accessories including the Compute Module 4 I/O Board and Compute Module 4 Antenna Kit are available from Newark in North America.