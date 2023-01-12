Retrofit kits let you upgrade antennas in the field

RadioWaves has just released a new series of retrofit kits designed to save users time and money by allowing them to continue using their previously deployed antennas while upgrading to the latest radios on the market.

RadioWavesâ€™ new line ofÂ antenna retrofit kits (RFKs) ship with new feed horns, interface, and mounting hardware needed for rapid and easy installation. These RFKs allow continued use of high-quality antennas with a different radio/frequency, with frequency range options from 5.725 GHz to 23.6 GHz.

These retrofit kits provide the ability to make the change from the back of a preexisting antenna without taking it down, saving time and money.

These RFKs are engineered from rugged aluminum and Rexolite for long-lasting, reliable installations. They have mount and connectivity options for multiple radios, including Remec, Aviat Networks, Ubiquiti, Mimosa, Cambium, Ceragon, and more. Both general waveguide and Type N connector options are also available.

TheÂ antenna retrofit kits are in-stock and available for same-day shipping.