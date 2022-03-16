Right-angle BNC designed for pick-and-place assembly

Samtec now offers a 75 Ohm High-Density BNC solution (HDBNC Series) with an exclusive, balanced right-angle design ideal for high volume pick-and-place manufacturing (-BM1D & -BM2D die-cast options).

Designed primarily for use in advanced broadcast video equipment, Samtec HDBNC Series was tested to the latest SMPTE 2082 12G-SDI pass/fail specifications, with return loss measurements surpassing minimum requirements by a least -10 dB from 0 – 12 GHz. Results also show extremely low VSWR and insertion loss.

Product design was optimized and provided increased surface area to ensure proper vacuum sealing, while weight modifications ensure the balance during pick-and-place onto the printed circuit board. Samtec’s HDBNC-BM1D & -BM2D die-cast products maintain a compact design for increased panel density with 8 mm (.315″) body height and 8.5 mm (.335″) width. Body height matches current screw-machined right-angle HDBNC Series designs for easier adaptability to existing applications.