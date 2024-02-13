Schottky diode series now comes in CFP3-HP packages

Nexperia announced that it is now offering a portfolio of 22 new planar Schottky diodes in CFP3-HP packaging. The portfolio includes 11 industrial, as well as 11 AEC-Q101 qualified products. This release supports the growing trend for manufacturers to replace devices in SMx-type packaging with smaller-footprint CFP-packaged devices, especially in automotive applications. These diodes are suitable for use in, for example, DC-DC conversion, freewheeling, reverse polarity protection, and OR-ing applications.

For maximum design flexibility, device options in this portfolio are offered with reverse voltages V R(max) ranging from 30 V to 100 V and forward currents I F(average) between 1 A and 3 A. The exposed heatsink, which is a feature of the CFP3-HP, enables it to provide the highest level of heat dissipation (P tot ) for such a small package footprint (3.7 mm x 1.8 mm x 0.9 mm).

Utilizing the proprietary copper clip design, these packages meet the challenging demands of efficient and space-saving designs. Today, CFP packaging is used by different power diode technologies such as Nexperia’s Schottky and recovery rectifiers but can also be extended to bipolar transistors. It offers significant product diversity. This further solidifies Nexperia’s position as a leader in packaging innovation, offering customers the widest range of device options from a semiconductor manufacturer with a trusted supply chain.