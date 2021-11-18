Security development tools work on STM32 MPUs

IAR Systems presented their Compliance Suite for STM32. Compliance Suite provides developers and organizations with the security development tools, practical guidance, and knowledge needed to rapidly build applications that are compliant with security legislation, such as the US Cyber Security Improvement Act, the European Consumer IoT Security Standard EN 303 645 (ETSI), UK & Australian 13 Best Practices, and the Indian Code of Practice for Securing Consumer Internet of Things regulations.

With new legislation for IoT security and privacy rapidly being introduced globally, assurance according to these regulations is a challenge for all organizations and developers working with embedded applications. Compliance Suite for STM32 delivers a set of security development tools that are all integrated with the development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench. With C-Trust and the Preconfigured Security Contexts, which ensure that all necessary security and encryption are automatically included in an application, developers are able to ensure they remain in control of system operation today and into the future. Compliance Suite also includes a Secure Boot Manager, which secures the overall boot process to protect the device. In addition, the included practical guidance is a package of courses led by Secure Thingz’ in-house security experts.