Single/Dual 4-A isolated GaN gate drivers feature high transient immunity

Teledyne e2v HiRel announced the availability of a pair of new isolated gate drivers ideally suited for driving GaN power parts used in a wide variety of power supply, dc/dc converter, battery management systems (BMS), Point-of-Load (POL) modules, and motor control applications.

The TDGD27x isolated gate drivers utilize silicon isolation technology, supporting up to 2.5 kVRMS. This technology enables industry-leading common-mode transient immunity (CMTI), tight timing specifications, reduced variation with temperature and age, better part-to-part matching, and 100% AC/DC testing at -55 °C to 125 °C.

The TDGD271 is a single channel driver with a very low jitter, offered in an 8-pin SOIC package. The TDGD274 dual-channel driver can be driven with PWM (pulse width modulated) inputs and is offered in a 16-pin SOIC package. The TDGD27x family devices are ideal for a wide range of isolated MOSFET/IGBT and SiC or GaN HEMT gate drive applications, including driving Teledyne HiRel’s TDG family of GaN HEMTs. Their small size and wide temperature range (-55 to +125 °C) make them unique.

Devices are available for ordering and shipment from Teledyne e2v HiRel or an authorized distributor. They are shipped from our DoD Trusted Facility in Milpitas, California.