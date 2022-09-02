Single-phase EMC filters handle protection class II apps

SCHURTER announces its new FMAB NEO single-phase EMC filter for Protection Class II applications. This new double-insulated filter with no protective ground expands SCHURTER’s latest EMC filter family to include both Protection Class I and Class II versions. The Class II version meets the more stringent requirements for critical medical systems and at-home medical care devices according to IEC 60601-1-11 & 12. These requirements include increased insulation safety testing, lower leakage current, and higher attenuation performance of electromagnetic interferences, particularly symmetrical attenuation.

According to IEC 61140, the term Protection Class II is also referred to as protective insulation. It is further defined as protection by doubling or reinforcing the insulation of live parts. All clearances and creepage distances must be doubled, requiring that the inside of the filter also has double or reinforced insulation. The new FMAB NEO for Class II meets all these requirements, with reinforced insulation inside the filter and large plastic collars around the terminals. Additionally, the filters are hi-pot tested with 4kVAC between L or N against the metal housing for a dielectric strength of >5.6kVDC, according to the requirements of IEC 60601-1. Leakage current ratings of < 5 µA are available. Other applications for the FMAB NEO include use in devices for industrial equipment, laboratories, telecom apparatus, audio/video, and office equipment.

The FMAB NEO for Protection Class II is rated 1-20A at 250VAC according to IEC and 125/250VAC according to UL. Pricing starts at $9.16 each in 500-piece quantities. Link to FMAB NEO Data Sheet. Link to White Paper Protection Class II.