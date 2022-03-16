SMD zero-ohm jumpers handle over 70 A

Zero-ohm jumpers are widely used in all types of electronic circuits for a wide range of markets and end products. They make circuitry routing easier and simplify manufacturability. However, jumper requirements for higher current levels frequently exceed the capability of general-purpose jumpers, and even some jumpers are classified by the manufacturer as “high current.” Zero-ohm jumpers are widely used in all types of electronic circuits for a wide range of markets and end products. They make circuitry routing easier and simplify manufacturability. However, jumper requirements for higher current levels frequently exceed the capability of general-purpose jumpers, and even some jumpers are classified by the manufacturer as “high current.”

Stackpole’s HCJ series high current SMD jumpers can handle more than double the current of comparable high current jumpers. The HCJ can handle up to 70.7A with overload current ratings of up to 158A.

The HCJ is AEC-Q200 qualified and RoHS compliant without exemption. Applications include switching power supplies, VR modules, DC to DC converters in power adapters, battery packs, and chargers, and a wide range of power and battery management implementations.

Pricing for the HCJ depends on the size. Contact Stackpole or one of our franchised distribution partners for specific or volume pricing. Sizes, 0201, 0402, 0805, 1206, and 2512 are currently in stock.