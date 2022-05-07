Super junction 600-V MOSFETs boast fast reverse recovery time

ROHM Semiconductor announced that they have added seven new devices, the R60xxVNx series, to the PrestoMOS lineup of 600V Super Junction MOSFETs which stand out for their class-leading low ON resistance and the industry’s fastest reverse recovery time (trr). The R60xxVNx series is optimized for power circuits in industrial equipment requiring high power, such as servers, EV charging, and base stations, as well as motor drives in white goods that are increasingly using inverters to meet the trend towards greater energy savings.

In recent years, as power consumption has increased worldwide along with the need for more effective use of power, industrial equipment such as servers, EV/base stations, air conditioners, and other home appliances have become more energy-efficient, demanding power semiconductors to further reduce power loss. In response, ROHM expanded its existing PrestoMOS lineup with new devices that contribute to even lower application power consumption by offering lower ON resistance than standard products.

The new R60xxVNx series adopts the latest proprietary processes to achieve the industry’s fastest reverse recovery time while reducing ON resistance (which is in a trade-off relationship) by up to 20% compared to equivalent products. In terms of reverse recovery time, the new Super Junction MOSFETs inherit the breakthrough 105ns already provided by existing ROHM PrestoMOS products, making it possible to reduce switching loss by approximately 17% compared to other solutions. With these two features, the new devices improve efficiency in various applications.

At the same time, two even lower ON resistance models have been added to the R60xxYNx series of standard low ON resistance 600V Super Junction MOSFETs. This enables users to select the ideal product based on application requirements.

Going forward, ROHM will continue to expand its lineup to include new Super Junction MOSFETs featuring even lower noise performance that contributes to solving social issues (i.e., preserving the environment) by reducing power consumption in a wider range of applications.

In mass production. These new products are now available for purchase through online distributors Digi-Key, Mouser, and Farnell.