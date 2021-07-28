Thermal gap filler/gasket materials handle heat loads in advanced electronics

Laird R&F Products now offers a series of innovative thermal products that help aerospace and defense design engineers tackle rising heat loads in advanced electronics.

The new thermal solutions from Laird R&F Products include gap fillers and multifunctional solutions. Aerospace and defense design engineers use Laird R&F Products’ gap fillers to bridge the interface between hot components and a chassis or heat sink assembly to optimize heat transfer. Laird R&F Products now offers four new gap-fillers:

Tflex SF10 is a soft, non-silicone gap filler that offers superior thermal performance without overstressing boards and components.

Tflex HP34 consists of aligned graphite fibers, which provide high bulk thermal conductivity (34 W/mk). Compared to typical graphite-based materials, the non-silicone gap filler is considerably softer with excellent deflection properties.

Tputty 900 is a dispensable gap filler with 9 W/mk thermal conductivity that minimizes stress on components.

Tflex CR900 is a two-part dispensable gap filler that provides low thermal resistance and 9.2 W/mk thermal conductivity. Built for applications with large gap tolerances, it meets vertical shock and vibe requirements.

Multifunctional solutions from Laird R&F Products address multiple challenges – from heat to electromagnetic interference to structural issues – using single, space-saving designs. Laird R&F Products now offers four new multifunctional solutions:

CoolZorb-Ultra is a silicone-free thermal and EMI hybrid absorber that offers a thermal conductivity of 11.5 W/mk.

GOF1000, GOF2000 and GOF3000 are gaskets that provide thermal transfer performance in the form of a wrapped compressible foam gasket. GOF1000 utilizes polyurethane foam. GOF2000 utilizes Laird LSF series silicone foam and has a UL V0 flammability rating. GOF3000 utilizes a silicone foam core for lower compression force and a UL V0 flammability rating.