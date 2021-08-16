Three-phase MOSFET gate driver optimized for BLDC motor drives

TRINAMIC Motion Control GmbH & Co. KG introduces the fully integrated TMC6140-LA 3-phase MOSFET gate driver that simplifies design and maximizes the battery life of brushless direct current (DC) motor drives. The TMC6140-LA 3-phase MOSFET gate driver integrates all three bottom shunt amplifiers to provide a complete motor drive solution with 30-percent improved power efficiency while simplifying design by reducing the component count by half when compared to similar solutions.

The TMC6140-LA is optimized for performance over a wide voltage range, making it well-suited for servo motors, brushless motors, and permanent magnet synchronous motors. The three-phase gate driver is equipped with pins to add a charge pump, statically stabilizing the gate voltages of external MOSFETs in three-phase motors with up to 100A of coil current. Offered in a 36-pin quad-flat no-leads (QFN) package, the gate driver is a flexible solution offering 0.5A or 1.0A gate driver current for 5V to 30V DC battery-powered applications, such as power tools where voltages can drop below 10V. Integrated current sense and diagnostics features add functional safety while simplifying design.

Simple Design and Smallest Size: The TMC6140-LA integrates three bottom shunt amplifiers for current sense and diagnostics, as well as a switching regulator, simplifying design and reducing the component count by 50 percent compared to similar solutions.

Longer Battery Life: For applications at 15V or lower, the switching regulator output can be used to stabilize the power supply, which maintains the output signals to ensure consistent operation over extended battery life.

Enhanced Diagnostics: Integrated shunt amplifiers provide current sensing for status information. An analog programmable short detection and diagnostic output reports status back to the host.

The TMC6140-LA is available for $2.68 (1000-up, FOB USA) from Trinamic authorized distributors. The TMC6140-EVAL evaluation board and TMC6140-EVAL-KIT evaluation kit with both bridge and driver evaluation boards are also offered for $66 and $130, respectively.