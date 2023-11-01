Continue to Site

Electrical Engineering News and Products

Electronics Engineering Resources, Articles, Forums, Tear Down Videos and Technical Electronics How-To's

Tiny ESD devices target wearables market

By

Taiwan Semiconductor announces its new TESD Series of single-channel ESD clamping diodes offering size and performance specifications optimized for wearable applications. The new TESD devices’ unique design features proprietary bidirectional clamping cells (for ESD protection up to ±30kV) in an ultra-small DFN0603 package. 

 The devices in the new TESD Series are offered in versions with 5.0V and 3.3V (max.) operating voltages and provide protection in compliance with IEC61000-4-2 (ESD) to ±20kV (air/contact) and IEC61000-4-5 (lightning) to 4.5A (8/20µs). A second 3.3V model in the series increases these specs to ±30kV and 8.2A, respectively.

You may also like:

Copyright © 2023 · WTWH Media LLC and its licensors. All rights reserved.
The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of WTWH Media.

Privacy Policy