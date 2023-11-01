Tiny ESD devices target wearables market

Taiwan Semiconductor announces its new TESD Series of single-channel ESD clamping diodes offering size and performance specifications optimized for wearable applications. The new TESD devices’ unique design features proprietary bidirectional clamping cells (for ESD protection up to ±30kV) in an ultra-small DFN0603 package.

The devices in the new TESD Series are offered in versions with 5.0V and 3.3V (max.) operating voltages and provide protection in compliance with IEC61000-4-2 (ESD) to ±20kV (air/contact) and IEC61000-4-5 (lightning) to 4.5A (8/20µs). A second 3.3V model in the series increases these specs to ±30kV and 8.2A, respectively.