Tiny inductors save board space

TDK Corporation has announced the introduction of its new PLEA85 series of high-efficiency power inductors developed for battery-powered wearables and other devices, improving operating times. The new series has the lowest profile* in the industry, due to the use of TDK’s newly developed low-loss magnetic material and its thin-film processing techniques.

Measuring just 1.0 mm (L) x 0.8 mm (W) x 0.55 mm (H), the PLEA85 series enables engineers to miniaturize their design and take full advantage of low-profile ICs such as CSP. The bottom electrode and partly L-shaped form on the side make it suitable for high-density surface mounting, help suppress misplacement during mounting, and improve terminal strength to create a more robust end product.

It is anticipated that wearable devices with increased performance and density will be developed in the future. Accordingly, demand for thinner, lighter, and smaller electronic components will increase. TDK will widen its lineup of high-efficiency small-sized and low-profile inductors that will be key parts of power circuits to fulfill market needs.