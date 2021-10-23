Tool suite works with open-source automation servers

LDRA announced a plug-in that brings the capabilities of the LDRA tool suite into the Jenkins automation server for continuous integration (CI) for agile software development. Jenkins automates and manages the build process and connects build and version control systems with quality management and automated testing processes for large-scale system-level software projects. LDRA has long been linked to Jenkins to enable developers to analyze, track test and verification fulfillment, and measure code quality. Now, developers can view LDRA results directly in Jenkins, saving time and reducing development costs associated with building systems that must meet rigorous standards such as the automotive industry’s ISO 26262.

Managing large-scale safety-critical systems, which often require a global array of components and technology providers, is a difficult and costly process, especially when development teams span continents, languages, and time zones. This LDRA/Jenkins solution offers developers the ability to track productivity and build process efficiency while easing certification challenges and improving software quality. Defects are identified earlier in the software development life cycle, saving significant time and costs of identifying errors later.

By verifying standards conformance, the LDRA tool suite helps companies demonstrate their systems meet rigorous certification standards, such as DO-178C (Software Considerations in Airborne Systems and Equipment Certification) and ISO 26262 (Road Vehicles – Functional Safety). Specifically, the LDRA tool suite provides static and dynamic analysis, requirements traceability, verification, testing, and automated documentation.

In addition to tracking the progress of static analysis activities and code quality, the reporting features of Jenkins pull essential information, such as how many test cases have passed and failed, from LDRA’s documentation process into the Jenkins dashboard to provide a concise summary. When test cases fail, developers can be informed via email or a web-based interface so they can take prompt corrective action. To maintain development efficiency, Jenkins continues to gather information as the baseline changes so test regression can be performed independently of normal developer activities.