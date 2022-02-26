UFS embedded flash memory suports MIPI M-PHY v5.0

KIOXIA America, Inc. announced sampling of the industry’s first Universal Flash Storage (UFS) embedded flash memory devices supporting MIPI M-PHY v5.04. The new lineup utilizes the company’s BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory and is available in three capacities: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. The new devices deliver high-speed read and write performance and are targeted to a variety of mobile applications, including leading-edge smartphones.

The new KIOXIA devices are next-generation UFS (MIPI M-PHY 5.0), which has a theoretical interface speed5 of up to 23.2Gbps per lane (x2 lanes = 46.4Gpbs) in HS-GEAR5 mode. Sequential read and write performance of the 256GB device is improved by approximately 90 percent and 70 percent, respectively, over previous generation devices6. Also, the random read and write performance of the 256GB device is improved by approximately 35 percent and 60 percent, respectively, over previous generation devices6. This next generation of UFS provides significant increases in performance, enabling next-generation smartphones and other products to enhance their capabilities and end-user experiences in the 5G era and beyond.