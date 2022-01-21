UFS Ver. 3.3 embedded flash memory devices incorporate QLC technology for high density applications

KIOXIA America, Inc. announced the launch of its Universal Flash Storage (UFS) Ver. 3.1 embedded flash memory devices with 4-bit-per-cell, quadruple-level cell (QLC) technology. For applications needing high density, such as cutting-edge smartphones, KIOXIA QLC technology enables the capability to achieve the highest densities available in a single package.

The new 512 Gigabyte** QLC UFS PoC (Proof of Concept) devices utilize the company’s 1 Terabit** BiCS FLASH 3D flash memory with QLC technology, for potential larger Terabyte scale QLC UFS density offerings in the future. The new device is designed to meet the increasing performance and density requirements of mobile applications driven by higher resolution images, 5G networks, 4K plus video, and the like.

KIOXIA is now sampling its 512 Gigabyte QLC UFS PoC devices to OEM customers.