Universal programmer/debugger enables design debugging over Wi-Fi, USB-C

MikroElektronika (MIKROE), the embedded solutions company that cuts development time via innovative hardware and software products based on proven standards, has launched UNI CODEGRIP, a universal programmer and debugger for ARM Cortex-M, RISC-V, PIC, dsPIC, PIC32, and AVR MCU architectures.

Uniquely, CODEGRIP enables designers to program and debug their designs over Wi-Fi, as well as USB-C.

By bridging differences between various MCUs, UNI CODEGRIP allows a huge number of MCUs from several different MCU vendors to be programmed and debugged. More MCUs are being added, and updates will be free for the product lifetime.

While the USB-C connector interface offers improved performance and reliability, compared to conventional USB Type A/B connectors, wireless connectivity redefines the way the development board can be used. For example, CODEGRIP can be placed in difficult-to-access locations such as hazardous environments, agricultural establishments or high-rise buildings while still giving full debugging and programming access.

Nebojsa Matic, CEO at MIKROE, adds: “Replicating a user’s hardware has always been a challenge, but debugging through Wi-Fi enables technical support to directly access user’s hardware.”

The graphical user interface (GUI) of the CODEGRIP Suite is clear, intuitive, and easy to learn, providing a very pleasant user experience. The embedded HELP system provides detailed guidelines for every aspect of the CODEGRIP Suite. CODEGRIP comes as a stand-alone device and as an integrated on-board module.