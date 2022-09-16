Upgrade facility speeds use of MCU debug probes, in-circuit flash programmers

The new J-Link Device Support Kit makes it even easier to add support for new devices to SEGGER’s J-Link debug probes and Flasher programmers. The kit comes with all files required to create an end-user package to add devices to J-Link and Flasher. Included is a ready-to-go example with source code as well as a template to easily create an installer.

The kit supports adding devices to the SEGGER family of J-Link debug probes manually – by copying files – or automatically by running a customized installer. Using the installer, Windows users can add devices with the click of a button. Support extends naturally to the SEGGER family of Flasher in-circuit programmers, making professional solutions for low, medium, and high volume production available.

Adding new devices is simple: Just customize the working example. Devices added this way have the same functionality as devices added by SEGGER, including the ability to download directly into and set an unlimited number of breakpoints in flash memory. The achievable programming speed is very close to the theoretical maximum imposed by flash memory.

The created end-user packages can be redistributed at no cost. More information can be found here on the SEGGER wiki.