USB Type C standardization – what you need to know

In a world where technological advancements seem to occur at the speed of light, it’s imperative to stay informed and prepared for the next wave of innovation. The digital landscape is evolving, and at the forefront of this transformation is the imminent standardization of USB Type C in the European Union. This unassuming yet powerful connector is poised to redefine the way we connect and power our devices, promising a future that is more efficient, versatile, and user-friendly.

With all mobile devices sold in the EU requiring USB Type C by the end of 2024 and all laptops by spring of 2026, what do OEMs and designers of electronic products need to know to prepare for these new regulations?

This CUI Insights™ blog post, “Ready or Not – USB Type C Standardization is Coming” provides an overview of the where, when, and what of USB Type C standardization in the EU, so engineers can begin preparing and futureproofing their designs for a new era of standardization.

