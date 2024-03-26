Versatile Tier 3 SOSA chassis manager for Open VPX systems

Pixus Technologies now offers a Tier 3 SOSA-aligned chassis management module for OpenVPX that is pluggable. Pixus Technologies now offers a Tier 3 SOSA-aligned chassis management module for OpenVPX that is pluggable.

The SHM200 chassis manager for OpenVPX is compliant with VITA 46.11 for system management. The unit comes in 3U and 6U sizes and in VITA 48.1 format for air-cooled systems and VITA 48.2 format for conduction-cooled systems. The Tier 3 chassis manager can plug into a standard 3U VPX backplane slot in the P0 connector position. There are also versions for more I/O that utilize the P1 or P1/P2 connectors. The standard panel interface has RS-232, RJ-45 or SFP, USB, and LEDs.

With monitoring of at least 6 temperature sensors and 10 fans, the SHM200 has custom options available. There is fan PWM/Tach control, along with 16 digital inputs and outputs and a Web interface.