Wideband, log periodic, directional antennas handle bandwidths of 600 to 6,000 MHz

Fairview Microwave has expanded its line of wideband, log periodic antennas that operate from 600 to 6,000 MHz for point-to-point wireless communications.

Fairview’s new, outdoor-rated, directional antennas function as boosters where the existing cellular signal is weak and needs to reach longer distances. This makes them ideal for strengthening 5G, 4G, LTE, CMDA, LoRA, IoT, and Wi-Fi signals.

These high-performance antennas feature 8-inch to 12-inch pigtails terminated with a single Type N female connector, vertical polarization, and brackets that allow for either vertical or horizontal mounting.

The radomes of these 5G, log periodic, directional antennas have a weatherproof ABS construction that ensures they achieve optimum performance and reliability in even the harshest environments. They feature gains ranging from 3 dBi to 16 dBi and can be used for long-distance directional communication over a wide range of frequencies.

The new, wideband, log periodic antennas are in stock and ready for immediate shipment with no minimum order quantity.