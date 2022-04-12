16-Core SOM platform features compact footprint

SolidRun announces its all-new family of LX2-Lite SOMs and CLEARFOG LX2-Lite Development Platform, based on the powerful Layerscape LX2162A SoC from NXP Semiconductors. With a footprint measuring just 58mm x 48mm, or about 25 percent the size of the standard COM Express 7 solution, the LX2-Lite Mini SOM is the smallest 16-core SOM platform in the world.

The new LX2-Lite SOM packs all the embedded power management, memory, storage, and I/O subsystems developers need. Ideal for modern software-defined networking solutions, edge network security hardware, data processing units, and more, this powerful SOM combines the efficiency of NXP’s 16nm FinFET process architecture and up to 16 Arm Cortex -A72 cores with advanced data path acceleration optimized for L2/3 packet processing, security offload, and robust traffic management and quality of service. The SOM also boasts a 50Gbps security acceleration engine and 88Gbps data compression engine for maximum network security and data routing application performance. Developers can maximize the LX2-Lite SOM’s vast amounts of I/Os and SerDes lanes using the new CLEARFOG LX2-Lite Developer Platform. This platform offers the perfect foundation for creating high-performance SD-WAN, network security, and industrial control solutions, and boasts a solid mix of high-performance networking, PCIe, USB, and SATA connections, to satisfy a variety of hardware applications.

The new LX2-Lite SOMs are capable of incredible speed and come in three varieties, a 16-core version based on the NXP LX2162A, a 12-core version based on the NXP LX2122A, and an 8-core version based on the NXP LX2082A processor. Boasting 12 SerDes lanes, the LX2-Lite-based SOM supports up to four 25Gbps Ethernet connections (up to a max of 100Gbps) and up to eight PCIe Gen 3 connections concurrently, as well as several combinations of the two for vast application flexibility. Each SOM features a high-speed USB 3.0 interface and general industrial connectivity options like UART and I2C.

All SOMs feature up to 32GB of DDR4 system memory, 8GB of eMMC storage, an 8Mbit serial peripheral interface with 64MB of flash memory, and an SD/MMC interface. SolidRun LX2-Lite SOMs support Linux, as well as Debian, Ubuntu, and Yocto developer operating systems.

The CLEARFOG LX2-Lite Developer Platform from SolidRun streamlines prototyping and reduces the development time for solutions based on the LX2Lite processor-based SOMs. This platform features a variety of expansion and communications options, including: 2x SFP28 ports (25GbE each); 2x SFP+ ports (up to 10GbE each); 8x RJ45 ports (1GbE each); USB to STM32 for remote management; GPIO header; I/Os for USB 3.0; Optional RunBMC compliant socket; Micro USB debugging port;

The LX2162A, LX2122A, and LX2082A SOMs based on the NXP LX2-Lite family of SOCs, as well as the CLEARFOG LX2-Lite Developer Platform, are available today for pre-order through SolidRun. To help expedite the development process, customers will be provided with an optimized board support package, stable long-term support for select software distributions, access to SolidRun’s support tools, and sample source code.