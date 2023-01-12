APEC early-bird registration closes January 23

Registration for the 38th Annual Applied Power Electronics Conference APEC 2023 is now open and early bird conference registration discounts remain available until January 23rd. Free Exhibits Only registration will open on January 30th. The conference and exhibition, running March 19-23 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, continues the long-standing tradition of addressing issues of immediate and long-term interest to the practicing power electronics engineer. Outstanding technical content, including Technical Program Papers, Industry Sessions, and Professional Education Seminars, will be offered at one of the lowest registration costs of any IEEE conference. APEC 2023 promises to provide attendees with a truly significant professional experience. Complete details for registering and hotel booking can be found at APEC Registration.

APEC offers discounted rates at two hotels near the Orange County Convention Center. Attendees are encouraged to secure their reservations, as these hotels are expected to book up well in advance of the conference. Hotel reservations can only be made following conference registration. Links to APECâ€™s contracted hotels will be sent via an automatic registration confirmation email. For more details, please visit the Travel Information page.

A special highlight of APEC 2023 will be the Wednesday evening Social Event that will take place at Disney Hollywood Studios. The event includes evening access to the park with a special reception at the Indiana Jones Stunt Theater at 7:00 p.m. to enjoy dessert with fellow APEC attendees. All full conference attendees have a ticket included with their registration. Conference attendees can purchase additional social event tickets through registration for guests. Tickets include access to Disney Hollywood Studios and a gift card.