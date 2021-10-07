The automotive Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Part 3: Implementation

Sensor-based monitoring systems for tire pressure can warn of potential problems, but there’s much more to the story than just a pressure-measurement system.

Once the decision was made to use the direct measurement technique, IC vendors developed the needed components and equally important packaging.

A TMPS requires a significant amount of analog, digital, and RF circuitry for both sensor-side transmitter and auto-body receiver (Figure 1 and Figure 2).

In this particular implementation from NXP (model FXTH87E), the internal 315/434 MHz RF transmitter in the tire includes an RF module (RFM) with crystal oscillator, voltage-controlled oscillator (VCO), fractal-n phase locked loop (PLL), and RF output amplifier (PA) for an antenna. It also contains a small state machine controller, random time generator, and hardware data buffer for automated output or direct control from the MCU. Each tire is fitted internally with a capacitive-based pressure sensor, accelerometers to provide data to compensate for centrifugal and other forces, A/D converter, microprocessor, RF link, and coin cell,

Typical power consumption of this TPMS is 5 mA at 434 MHz for a 5 dBm (dBmW) output and only 180 nA in sleep mode, critical to long battery life, of course. The TPMS is designed to “wake up” approximately every 20 minutes to report the measured pressure (the designer can modify that interval); the transmission is repeated several times in case of a data “collision” among the tires as they wirelessly report.

Due to the harsh operating environment conditions, the entire unit is potted as a single, solid module and becomes part of the tire air-valve stem assembly (Figure 3).

Each tire (and often, the spare tire as well) is equipped with its TPMS sensor/transmitter function to directly measure and report its pressure periodically via either 315 MHz or 433 MHz link (depending on TPMS vendor) to a receiver unit in the car. The car, in turn, determines if the pressure is in the danger area of 25% or more below nominal value; if there’s a problem, the driver is signaled by that console indication.

The final part of this article looks at some issues and challenges associated with TPMS designs.

