Compact current-compensated ring core double chokes handle 300 MHz filtering chores

TDK Corporation presents a new series of very compact current-compensated EPCOS power line ring core double chokes for very high frequencies. The B82791H2*N010 series is available with current ratings from 1.5 A to 4 A at a nominal ambient temperature of +70 °C without derating, and for a nominal voltage of 250 V AC (50/60 Hz). Depending on the type, the inductance values are 14 µH to 100 µH. The utilized plastic material meets UL 94 V-0. To match significant requirements for specific applications such as drives, the plastic material fulfills the specifications for GWIT (+775 °C), GWFI (850 °C), and Ball Pressure (+125 °C). The design complies with EN 60938-2 (VDE 0565-2).

With dimensions of only 17.6 x 15.3 x 7.4 mm, these EMC components are extremely compact. Their very high resonance frequencies and increased saturation capability due to the special core material, and the complete omission of potting or any adhesives allow effective common-mode filtering at up to 300 MHz and beyond. Due to high stray inductance of up to 10 percent, these RoHS-compatible ring core chokes also effectively suppress the symmetrical interferences. The main application areas include compact switched power conversion applications, drives, and post-design EMC tuning on semi-finished PCB.