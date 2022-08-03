DC/DC W converters come in compact SIP-9 package

TRACO POWER announces their new TRV 2M series of 2 Watt DC/DC in the compact SIP-9 package with reinforced isolation of 5000 VAC for medical and industrial applications. This series is designed to protect any connected interfaces or applied parts to patients with 2XMOPP compliance.

The TMR 2M consists of 21 models offering 1.5:1 input ranges of 4.5~7 / 9.6~14.4 / 12~18 / 19.2~28.8 VDC with output voltages of 3.3 / 5 / 12 / 15 / ±5 / ±12 / ±15 V outputs. Key features include: 2W DC/DC in SIP-9 metal casing; Reinforced 5,000 VAC isolation system; Medical safety approval to IEC/EN/ES 60601-1 3rd edition for 2xMOPP; ITE / IoT safety approval to IEC/EN/UL 62368-1; Low leakage current of 2µA; Continuous short-circuit protection; Regulated outputs;

These isolated and regulated DC/DC Converters provide high-efficiency operation up to 84% with full-load operation over a convection-cooled temperature range of -40°C to +80°C without derating. Additional features include 5000 VAC isolation; continuous short circuit protection; and reliability calculated to be >10 million hours (calculated per MIL-HDBK-217F ground benign). All models are safety approved to IEC/EN/ES 60601-1 3rd edition for 2xMOPP and IEC / EN / UL 62368-1, supported by Traco Power’s 5-year warranty. These converters are ideal solutions for many different applications where a medical isolation system and short circuit protection are needed.

Products are in stock and available through TRACO POWER’s global distribution network.