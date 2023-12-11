Embedded project platform boasts over 1 million designs based on 1500+ click boards

MikroElektronika has unveiled EmbeddedWiki – touted as the world’s largest embedded projects platform that already details over 1,000,000 designs based on 1500+ Click™ boards. The platform covers 12 topics and 92 applications. Each reference design contains a full description of the project, plus a list of parts that are required. The user then selects their preferred MCU, and they will receive a 100%-validated working code.

Relying on the internet to find exact information can be hit or miss, time-consuming, and cannot always be trusted. Designers can spend hours researching and still end up with an approach that may not be accurate or simply doesn’t work, according to Nebojsa Matic, CEO of MIKROE.

“Our solution,” says Matic, “is EmbeddedWiki. For four years, we have been developing this huge resource library of over one million projects, each of which delivers all an engineer needs to make that design.”

Topics covered in EmbeddedWiki include Audio and voice, Clock and timing, Display & LED, HMI, Interface, Mixed Signal, Motor Control, Power Management, Sensors, Storage, and Wireless Connectivity. Within each of these general categories resides sub-categories to help project identification and 10s or 100s of thousands of designs. Filters guide the user through the choice of MCU, Click board and development board.

Explains Matic, “I’m proud that we standardized this project, how it looks like when you read the projects. Literally, everything is in the same place. So, for example, if you’re searching only the code, it’s at the end of the page. If you’re searching for the schematic, it’s in the middle of the page. It’s a kind of standardization, and I’m a big fan of the standardization.”

EmbeddedWiki is powered by MIKROE’s own AI, so new projects are being added all the time. Currently, the total stands at 1,000,318 embedded projects – all with fully working code – but that number is increasing all the time. There are 117 different vendors represented on EmbeddedWiki, and Matic encourages others to join through their products, boards, and more.

Concludes Matic: “MIKROE has dedicated itself to saving time through the use of standardization in the embedded industry for 22 years. Whether you’re a novice working on your first project or a seasoned professional on your 101st, EmbeddedWiki ensures project completion with satisfaction, eliminating unnecessary time wastage.”