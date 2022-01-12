Encapsulated AC/DC supplies come in 40, 65-W capacities

TRACO POWER announces their new TPP 40E & TPP 65E families of miniature encapsulated AC/DC power supplies with safety approvals for both medical and industrial applications. Consisting of 6 models within each wattage family offering single outputs of 5 / 12 / 15 / 24 / 36 / 48 V with up to 94% efficiency. The small footprint with PCB or chassis mount versions makes these new products an attractive solution for a wide range of requirements. All models feature: PCB-mount package measuring 2.20 x 3.20 x 1.20” (suffix “-D”); Chassis-mount with JST connectors measuring 2.20 x 4.30 x 1.20” (suffix “-J”); I/O isolation 4000 VAC with reinforced insulation; IEC/EN/ES 60601-1 (2 x MOPP) and IEC/EN/UL 62368-1 (Class I & Class II); Risk management process according to ISO 14971 incl. risk management file; Low leakage current <100 µA rated for BF applications; Operating temperature range -40°C to 80°C; EMC compliance according to IEC 60601-1-2 4th edition and EN55032 class B; 5-year product warranty;

Products are in stock and available through TRACO POWER’s global distribution network with manufacturing lead times of 14-16 weeks.