GaN transistors, ICs feature radiation hardening

EPC announces the introduction of a new family of radiation-hardened gallium nitride transistors and integrated circuits. With higher breakdown strength, faster-switching speed, higher thermal conductivity, and lower on-resistance, power devices based on GaN significantly outperform silicon-based devices. The lower resistance and gate charge enable faster power supply switching frequencies resulting in higher power densities, higher efficiencies, and more compact and lighter weight circuitry for critical spaceborne missions. Gallium nitride is also inherently radiation tolerant, making GaN-based devices a reliable, higher-performing power transistor option for space applications.

Applications benefiting from the performance and fast deployment of these products include power supplies for satellites and mission equipment, light detection and ranging (lidar) for robotics and autonomous navigation and rendezvous docking, motor drives for robotics and instrumentation, and ion thrusters for satellite orientation and positioning, as well as interplanetary propulsion of low-mass robotic vehicles.

The EPC7014, a 60 V, 340 mΩ, 4 APulsed, rad-hard eGaN FET in a tiny 0.81 mm2 footprint, is the first in what will be a wide-range family of rad-hard transistors and integrated circuits. The EPC7014 has a total dose rating greater than 1 Mrad and SEE immunity for LET of 85 MeV/(mg/cm2). These devices are offered in a chip-scale package, the same as the commercial eGaN FET and IC family. Packaged versions will be available from EPC Space.

The EPC7014 is available for engineering sampling and will be fully qualified for volume shipments in October 2021.