IMS 2022 video: Anritsu

Anritsu demonstrated a 4-port VNA capable of sweeps from 70 GHz to 220 GHz.
At the 2022 International Microwave Symposium, test-equipment manufacturer Anritsu demonstrated its VectorStar ME7838x4 Broadband System vector-network analyzer. Based on the MG7838 with additional units, the VNA can cover 70 kHz to 220 GHz in a single sweep. The video below also shows the company’s MA25400A mmWave module, which provides test ports to a device under test. Anritsu’s Navneet Kataria, Technical Expert for Test & Measurement explains how the system works.