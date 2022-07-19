IMS 2022 video: Menlo Micro

See how Menlo Micro’s RF switches work in a beam-steering application.

Switches are a necessary component in many RF systems. To demonstrate one such application, Menlo Micro used a set of four transmit antennas and a 4×2 receive array made from PCB material. By using beam steering at the receive antenna, the system captures signals and measures signal strength. Through those measurements, the system can determine which of the four transmit antennas is active. Ian Burke, Principal Systems Applications Engineer at Menlo Micro, explains the system and what happens when someone walks between the transmit and receive antennas.



