IMS2022 video: Rohde & Schwarz

5G was all over the Rohde & Schwarz booth at IMS 2022, with signal measurements and over-the-air tests.

While visiting with Rohde & Schwarz, EE world was treated to two demonstrations. In the first part of the video, Martin Lin demonstrated error-vector-magnitude (EVM) measurements using an SMW200A 67 GHz Vector Signal Generator and an FSW 50 GHz Signal and Spectrum Analyzer. The demonstration uses a 5G NR signal at 39 GHz with a 100-MHz bandwidth.

Next, Clinton Linville gave a demonstration of the ATS1800C 5G NR test chamber. The demo used a horn antenna as the DUT, but in actual use, you’d see a devices such as a smartphone, mmWave small cell, or other device. The DUT can both spin on its axis and the chamber cam “roll” the DUT ±181°. Linville also showed us how the chamber six can be extended by adding additional sections.



