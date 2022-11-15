LEDs optimized for low-current, low-light apps

ROHM Semiconductor announced the availability of the CSL1901 series of 0603-size (0.6-inch × 0.3 inches) / 1608-size (1.6 mm × 0.8 mm) LEDs, optimized for low-light applications for use in indicators and numeric displays in factory automation equipment (i.e., PLCs) and communication control equipment such as modems and routers.

In recent years, technological advancements in LED elements have resulted in dramatically improved luminous efficiency – leading to increased brightness. At the same time, the market is demanding LEDs tailored to characteristics in the low current range. The reason: higher brightness makes it necessary to design for appropriate luminous intensity and emission wavelengths in applications where interference with adjacent light emitting parts must be considered.

ROHM has developed versatile 0603-size LEDs optimized for a low-current drive in low-light applications by leveraging in-house element technology to customize the light-emitting layer of the device. The CSL1901 series reduces visual variations in brightness and color under low-light conditions by optimizing element characteristics of light emission at 2mA using original device technology.

In general, operating standard LEDs (which guaranteed specification at 20mA) at low currents results in brightness and color differences that vary from part to part. Compared to existing products (at 2mA), ROHM’s new LEDs reduce brightness variations by half and color sifting by 3nm, minimizing design manhours required for light emission while improving visibility in indicators and numeric displays. Furthermore, a lineup of five colors is offered in the highly versatile 0603 size – facilitating replacement due to application and model changes.

Going forward, ROHM will continue to offer LEDs that meet customer needs while improving application design and reducing development load.