Power management device target low-Earth orbit space applications

Microchip Technology Inc. announces the introduction of its first commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) rad-tolerant power device with the Microchip Technology Inc. announces the introduction of its first commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) rad-tolerant power device with the MIC69303RT 3A Low-Dropout (LDO) Voltage Regulator . The new high-current, low-voltage MIC69303RT is a power management solution targeting LEO and other space applications. The device is available for prototype sampling in both plastic and hermetic ceramic to support the requirements of the mission.

The MIC69303RT is based on proven COTS devices, making it easier to conduct a preliminary evaluation and early development. Operating from a single low-voltage supply of 1.65 to 5.5 volts, the device can supply output voltages as low as 0.5V at high currents, offering high-precision and ultra-low dropout voltages of 500 mV under extreme conditions. The MIC69303RT is a companion power source solution for Microchip’s radiation-tolerant space-qualified microcontrollers such as the SAM71Q21RT and PolarFire FPGAs including the RTPF500TLS.

Designed for harsh aerospace applications, the MIC69303RT is operational in temperature ranges from -55°C to +125°C. It is offered in 8-pin and 10-pin package configurations with radiation tolerance up to 50 Krad. The low noise of the output is critical to sensitive RF circuits, the post-regulation of switching power supplies, and industrial power applications.

The MIC69303RT device is the newest space-qualified product by Microchip and is manufactured in compliance with the following MIL Class Q or Class V requirements: screening testing, qualification testing, and TCI/QCI specifications. The plastic MIC69303RT is compliant with high-reliability plastic quality flow derived from AEC-Q100 automotive requirements with specific additional tests necessary for space applications.

The MIC69303RT Plastic Evaluation Board is designed to evaluate the performance of the plastic engineering IC version for the MIC69303RT. The 4-layer PCB allows the user to easily change and measure the electric parameters of the device at different input and output conditions.

Pricing and AvailabilityThe MIC69303RT is available in limited sampling upon request.