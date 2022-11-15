MCU-compensated XOs feature high stability, low power consumption

The QT2020 Series of microcomputer compensated crystal oscillators provide exceptional temperature stability (up to ±20ppb at -40 to +85°C) while consuming a maximum of 90 mW. The QT2020 small form-factor package weighs just 50 gm, compared to comparable oven-controlled (OCXO) units weighing 100 gm or more. This significant improvement in size, weight, and power (SWaP) offers a highly preferable option for a wide array of advanced, and demanding, New Space applications.

Q-Tech’s microcomputer compensated crystal oscillator (MCXO) uses a high-stability overtone SC-cut crystal with microprocessor-controlled compensation. The self-temperature sensing resonator, using a dual-mode oscillator, virtually eliminates thermometry-related errors. As a result, all basic TCXO and OCXO limitations are overcome or significantly reduced.

Key features of the QT2020 Series are radiation tolerant to 50 kRad and high shock and vibration tolerance with G-sensitivity of 1ppb/g. The series is offered from 5 MHz to 80 MHz with standard frequencies of 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, 60 and 80 MHz, with either CMOS or Sine Wave logic outputs with low phase noise and jitter.

“The growing demand for smaller, lighter and lower power devices to support the burgeoning New Space satellite market is the driving force behind the development of the QT2020 Series,” said Scott Sentz, Q-Tech’s Director of Marketing and Sales. “Moreover, its technology has a thirty-year heritage of high reliability, making it attractive for both commercial and military applications.”