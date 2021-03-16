Raspberry Pi-powered industrial computer measures just 102.5x129x38 mm

OnLogic is celebrating Pi Day by unveiling their first Raspberry Pi-powered industrial computer. Measuring just 102.5 x 129 x 38 mm, the tiny device made its debut on the OnLogic website on Pi Day (3/14), after first being shared with OnLogic’s community of hardware enthusiasts and device builders who signed up to receive more information in advance of the system’s public availability.

Combining OnLogic’s expertise in industrial-grade hardware with Raspberry Pi’s latest CM4 Compute Module, the OnLogic system will offer the ability to reliably deploy ARM compute power into factories, warehouses, and a wide range of IoT applications.

OnLogic’s forthcoming Raspberry Pi-powered device integrates visible aluminum heat sinks, which not only provide efficient fanless cooling but also make up the majority of the external surface of the system – protecting internal components while creating a distinct footprint and silhouette.

Expected to be available later this year, OnLogic’s Raspberry Pi-powered device will feature a Compute Module 4 mounted on a true industrial-grade carrier board which, like the enclosure, was designed in-house by OnLogic, with a selection of I/O chosen to provide versatility in commercial applications.