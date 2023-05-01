Relay modules sport double connection possibilities per terminal

Weinstadt has expanded its tried-and-tested relay family LCIS to include three new models: new additions to the program are the LCIS2 relay module with 1 and 2 changeover contacts and the LCIS3 relay module with 4 changeover contacts. All new relay models are available as DC 12V, DC 24 V, AC 115 V, or DC 230 V variants.

The LÜTZE LCIS Compact Interface system series is a proven industrial relay family that can do more than just ‘switch’, it can measure, control and regulate. LCIS components are now practically the standard for creating an optimum connection to the field level in the control cabinet. In addition to the relay and semiconductor relay modules, there are also various isolating transducers to match the new LÜTZE LCIS system series.

New additions to the program are the LCIS2 relay module with 1 and 2 changeover contacts and the LCIS3 relay module with 4 changeover contacts. The two new LCIS relay modules are highly suited for use in very different industrial areas. Due to the very low construction depth of just 76 mm, the new LCIS relay module can also be used in <80mm distribution boxes. Thanks to the low construction widths of just 15.9 mm for the LCIS2 and 31 mm for the LCIS3, there is space for the new models even in the tightest of control cabinets.

The LCIS relays can be marked individually and clearly, using label mats of various sizes and colors. Fast and tool-free wiring with 2 clamping points per connection is possible via the push-in connections. All cables can be released quickly again by means of triggers. Every push-in connection has a freely accessible inspection opening with a diameter of 2mm. This guarantees secure signal tracking.